Versed Sets Sights On Democratizing Skincare With Clean Products For Under $20

"Because of our editorial roots, our team has tested thousands of skin products over the last 12 years and scoured even more questions, comments, and reviews to understand what's most effective and what's missing from the market," said Power. "We were constantly hearing from our community about their confusion and discouragement when it came to their skincare routines—including too much guesswork about what will work for them, too-high price points, and not enough clean options that are easily accessible to them. With that foresight, Versed begins and ends with our community—listening and working with them in lockstep over the past 18 months and pairing our data with product development to solve that problem."

Using a unique process of data-driven development, Versed leverages eight types of proprietary insights to shape products that will work better for everyone's skin. The approach brings together mass digital data from WhoWhatWear.com's audience of over 16 million people and rich insights from a group of over 9,000 highly engaged participants. Each product is vetted by the community via feedback on everything from formula performance to packaging and prices.

Also unique are the brand's democratized prices, which range from $9.99 for skin-perfecting masks to $19.99 for high-powered serums. Versed is able to achieve its disruptive prices by focusing on the formulas. Whereas many beauty brands spend more on packaging than on the goop inside, Versed invests in formulating with research-backed ingredients at levels shown to benefit the skin concern each product addresses—using tried-and-true ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C—while stripping out common cost drivers like custom packaging and celebrity endorsements.

"We're incredibly proud of the caliber of formulation we've been able to achieve, which could retail for up to $80 if we followed other brands' markups," says Bender. "Many consumers have had to choose between effective, clean, and affordable when it comes to their skincare, but we believe in making good skin and clean products accessible for all."

Versed is formulated in accordance with the European Union's standard of "clean," which prohibits over 1,350 questionable chemicals from use in cosmetics—far stricter than the U.S. FDA's prohibited list of 11. In response to requests from its community, the brand has even gone above and beyond the EU standard to formulate without silicones, added fragrances, added colors, or animal-derived ingredients. Versed is also certified by Leaping Bunny as an animal cruelty–free brand and is committed to reducing landfill flow through the use of recyclable and lower-waste packaging.

