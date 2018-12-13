Versiant Announces Mark Whetstone as Managing Partner and VP of Sales & Business Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiant , an International IT Managed Service provider that offers clients, managed, professional and support services for enterprise IT infrastructure, today announced the addition of IT industry veteran, Mark Whetstone as the company's Managing Partner, VP of Sales & Business Development.

Mark brings more than 25 years of enterprise IT sales and leadership experience to the role. He will oversee Versiant's sales organization, go-to-market strategy and drive revenue growth aligned with the company's strategic growth initiatives.

"We are very excited to have Mark join our leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience, sales success and is well known as a customer first leader. We are confident that his skills and experience will bring success to our customers by solving their technology challenges and driving value to their business. Adding Mark to the team reflects an investment in our customers, employees, and partners of Versiant," said Chris Fogarty, Managing Partner and COO.

Prior to joining Versiant, Mark was Regional Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Flexential (previously Peak 10 + Viawest), where he oversaw the sales of hybrid IT, Cloud, DRaaS and colocation services to enterprise customers nationwide. Previously, Mark co-founded M3 Technology Group a managed IT services firm (sold to Avanade) and held various senior sales leadership roles with MCI/Verizon and Dell/EMC.

"I have worked and partnered with Versiant for 10 years and know their complex, managed services, project management and first-class customer service organization well. Their customer-first focus and the dedication of their employees has delighted countless mutual clients over the years. I have been blessed to call them my friends and partner," said Mark. "I'm thrilled to be joining Versiant and look forward to helping Versiant grow their client base, expand their partner channels and achieving our corporate growth objectives."

About Versiant

Versiant's expertise in managing client and industry specific solutions allows clients to be more competitive and focused on their core business objectives. Versiant provides an extensive range of complex, managed and professional services worldwide. To learn more about Versiant, please visit www.versiant.com.

If you would like more information about Versiant, please contact info@Versiant.com

SOURCE Versiant

Related Links

http://www.Versiant.com

