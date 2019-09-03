Versiant Designated Among Top Third of World's Premier Managed Services Providers in 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 List

Every year, Managed Services Providers from all over the globe compete amongst their peers in a rigorous survey measuring a wide range of verticals, from product offerings, growth rates, revenue mix, pricing structures, innovation in the industry and more, to be named the best of the best in technology worldwide. "The competition was fierce, but their commitment to taking risks on strategic business decisions, dedication to customer support and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market helped these companies rise above the competition," states Channel Futures. In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has grown from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service industry.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

Channel Futures ( www.channelfutures.com) is a media company following the latest news for Managed Service Providers, systems integrators, cloud service providers and other traditional and non-traditional IT channels. According to Channel Futures, 2019 brought forth their largest and most diverse pool of applicants the MSP 501 has ever received in its' 12-year history of the survey, ranking some of the largest and most successful MSPs worldwide. MSPs were ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

"The team works very hard on behalf of our clients and we are delighted and honored to be recognized as a member of the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list. This provides validation of our growth and strong reputation with our clients and partners. Our services enable businesses to focus on their core operations while we leverage technology to drive business value," said Jeff Spalding, President & CEO of Versiant.

Versiant is proud to be a new member of the 501 Community, a formalization of the group of IT service providers that are helping to grow a better knowledge and understanding of the managed services and tech sphere, engaging in conversations that propel the future of technology forward.

About Informa – Channel Futures

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster. Informa has over 10,000 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

About Versiant

Versiant provides an extensive range of complex managed, application, and professional services to help clients all over the world drive business value from their IT investments. While we have domain expertise within key verticals, our capabilities transcend industries. Our highly experienced people deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions designed to position our clients for the future. To learn more about Versiant, please visit www.versiant.com.

