Versium Positions for Expansion and Growth by Hiring Product Leader Dillana Lim as Chief Operating Officer

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Versium, a market-leading predictive analytics company, today announced the appointment of Dillana Lim as Chief Operating Officer. This newly created position is a highly strategic hire that coincides with Versium's second year of profitability. In her new role, Dillana will report to CEO Chris Matty and will play a key role in deploying the company's advanced AI and predictive data targeting solutions to the marketing industry.

Versium CEO Chris Matty states, "We are fortunate Versium is able to attract and hire such a talented and experienced industry leader. With Dillana on board, the Versium leadership team has added elite product talent that will support our continuing market growth by ensuring rapid deployment of our world-class products and innovative solutions."

Dillana Lim stated, "Versium is clearly a company on the move and its highly efficient AI and data-driven solutions are poised to significantly enhance the way brands and agencies market and make meaningful connections. I am excited to join the team."

Dillana Lim brings a broad and strategic mix of executive-level product and operations talent to Versium. She was a founding member, and executive product and engineering leader at Talentwise and played an integral role in the merger between Talentwise and Sterling Talent Solutions. Most recently, Dillana served as Chief Product Officer at Sterling Talent Solutions, leading global product initiatives. Dillana is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the University of Washington, Michael G. Foster School of Business.

Versium has been recognized as an industry leader and disruptor in trend reports by Forrester and Gartner. This year the company was recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as the 3rd Fastest Growing Eastside Private Company and by Insights Success as one of the 10 Best Performing Big Data Solution Providers of 2018.

About Versium

Founded in 2012, privately-held Versium is a data technology company that helps brands and agencies unleash the power of AI to dramatically improve marketing ROI. Versium's automated predictive analytics solutions leverage the company's SaaS-based, AI analytics platform and exclusive LifeData® targeting data warehouse, to provide fast, accurate and actionable data intelligence at a fraction of the cost of hiring data science teams or professional services organizations. LifeData® is the only industry source to contain more than 1.5 trillion proprietary consumer and business data attributes. Critical for advanced targeting, it includes both online and offline consumer and business professional behavioral data such as social-graphic details, real-time event-based data, purchase interests, financial information, activities, skills, demographics and more. When these attributes are matched to an enterprise's internal data and used in Versium's machine learning models, clients improve customer acquisition, retention and cross-sell and upsell marketing activities. Respected industry leaders including Microsoft, T-Mobile, Wunderman, and others, use Versium AI-powered solutions to market effectively and grow.

Media Contact

Cheryl Isen

205546@email4pr.com

425-233-9032

SOURCE Versium