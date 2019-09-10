Verso Announces New Anthem Plus® Coated Paper Promotion

"Anthem Plus ® is the all-American economy coated paper with all the qualities and performance commercial printers want at the price they need," said Verso President of Graphic and Specialty Papers Mike Weinhold. "It has 92-bright, blue-white optics in gloss and satin finishes, from 60 lb. text to 130 lb. cover. It also offers USPS-compliant 7 pt. and 9 pt. basis weights and a matching digital product, Blazer Digital ® . Anthem Plus ® is made with pride right here in the U.S., supporting local economies and American jobs. That's why it's known as the all-American product."

The promotion demonstrates the print quality of Anthem Plus® Satin 100 lb. text and cover and includes crossover pages showcasing the compatibility of Blazer Digital® Satin 100 lb. text. With beautiful solids and brilliant reproduction, Anthem Plus® and Blazer Digital® are the go-to economy coated stocks for offset and digital applications.

"Anthem Plus® is a great sheet that comes with Verso's superior service and immediate availability, which means our customers get what they need, when and where they need it," said Verso Brand Manager Tim Nordin. "With more than 200 Anthem Plus® SKUs in our warehouses across the country, we're ready to meet our customers' needs day-in and day-out, even when demand surges. Verso is willing and able to quickly cut custom sizes of Anthem Plus® to meet our customers' just-in-time delivery needs."

"Verso's paper mills have served the toner market with the very best in coated papers for more than two decades, delivering digital papers expertise, dedicated production capacity and the broadest digital papers product portfolios in the industry," said Verso Brand and Product Manager Michelle Garrett. "Blazer Digital® is an economical, 92-bright coated digital paper with basis weight and finish choices similar to Anthem Plus®."

Anthem Plus® has the flexibility to perform in virtually every sheetfed printing application, including direct mail, brochures, catalogs, posters, newsletters, calendars, bill stuffers, flyers and manuals. It is available with post-consumer recycled fiber, complies with Lacey Act requirements and is chain-of-custody tri-certified to the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® - C014984 -BV-COC-953662), Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC™ - BV-PEFCCOC-US09000012), and Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI® - BV-SFICOC-US09000011) standards.

To learn more about Anthem Plus® and Blazer Digital®, please visit versoco.com.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. A leading North American producer of specialty and graphic papers, packaging and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso's long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all. Verso's passion is rooted in ethical business practices that demand safe workplaces for our employees and sustainable wood sourcing for our products. This passion, combined with our flexible manufacturing capabilities and an unmatched commitment to product performance, delivery and service, make Verso a preferred choice among commercial printers, paper merchants and brokers, converters, publishers and other end users. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

