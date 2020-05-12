Verso Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share and Announces Date of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Verso's Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value. The first quarterly dividend is payable on June 29, 2020, to Verso's stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Verso Corporation also announced today that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held on August 5, 2020, at a time and location to be announced at a later date. Stockholders of record of Verso's common stock at the close of business on June 17, 2020, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Verso will send a definitive proxy statement to the stockholders of record, which will contain important information about the Annual Meeting and the matters to be considered.

