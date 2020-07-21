Verso Corporation to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) today announced that due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the health and well-being of its employees, stockholders and the broader community, Verso will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Stockholders and guests will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Stockholders will be able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, vote their shares, and submit questions during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VRS2020 and entering the 16-digit control number that was included in their proxy card or voting instruction form. Stockholders are encouraged to access the virtual Annual Meeting prior to its start time. Online access will begin at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Questions submitted during the Annual Meeting must relate to the proposals being considered and voted upon at the meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we urge all stockholders to vote promptly and in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote the shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Verso's proxy statement and 2019 Annual Report are available at www.viewproxy.com/Verso/2020. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to Verso's supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, 2020.

Verso Corporation is the turn-to company for those looking to successfully navigate the complexities of paper sourcing and performance. A leading North American producer of graphic and specialty papers, packaging and pulp, Verso provides insightful solutions that help drive improved customer efficiency, productivity, brand awareness and business results. Verso's long-standing reputation for quality and reliability is directly tied to our vision to be a company with passion that is respected and trusted by all. Verso's passion is rooted in ethical business practices that demand safe workplaces for our employees and sustainable wood sourcing for our products. This passion, combined with our flexible manufacturing capabilities and an unmatched commitment to product performance, delivery and service, make Verso a preferred choice among commercial printers, paper merchants and brokers, converters, publishers and other end users. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

