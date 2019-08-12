Verst Logistics Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL List

WALTON, Ky., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verst Logistics has again been recognized as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Inbound Logistics annually reviews submitted information and conducts interviews and online research on more than 300 3PL companies. The final list is the result of assessing service providers and determining those that most consistently meet customers' logistics outsourcing needs.

"eCommerce distribution and fulfillment, the Amazon effect, customer demands for supply chain speed and agility, and stringent omni-channel requirements create complex challenges for companies of all sizes in all industries," commented Felecia Stratton, editor for Inbound Logistics. "Verst consistently provides 3PL solutions to help companies meet these challenges and more."

Verst provides customized logistics solutions in warehousing, transportation, shrink sleeve labeling, contract packaging, and eCommerce order fulfillment with a focus on increasing speed to market efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Our team efforts are always focused on being an extension of our clients' businesses, and we work hard to make that promise a reality each and every day," said Todd Johnson, president and COO of Verst Logistics. "To be named a Top 100 3PL for the third consecutive year is a great honor, and we will continue to put the needs of our clients at the forefront of everything that we do."

About Verst Logistics

Since 1966, Verst Logistics has been a leading provider of fully integrated transportation, warehousing, product fulfillment, contract packaging, and eCommerce services for a wide range of consumer goods manufacturers in the food and beverage, alcohol and spirits, health and beauty, and automotive industries. Based in Walton, Ky., Verst operates 3PL facilities across the U.S. and employs over 1,900 people. Additional information is available at verstlogistics.com or 800-978-9307.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

