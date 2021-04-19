Versured Launches Commercial and Life Insurance Expanding Business Model

As a one-stop-shop insurance company Versured offers various lines of insurance from dozens of providers for a faster and more comfortable shopping experience. Striving to simplify the consumer insurance process, Versured's digital PolicyBuilder allows you to sign up for home, renters, auto, life and commercial insurance in minutes. Their processes and technology has improved common pain points such as lengthy phone calls, unnecessary data sharing and poor customer service.

"We are obsessed with improving the customer experience from quote to claim," said Jeremy Stringham, CEO and Founder of Versured. "The acquisition of Legacy, and expansion into new lines of insurance allows us to broaden our national footprint, deepen our carrier relationships and to serve all states in the U.S."

About Versured

Versured is an online insurance brokerage blending the best technology with knowledgeable, real-life agents; we save members time and money by simplifying the insurance buying process. A one-stop-shop for all things insurance; for life. www.versured.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(877) 352-1669

SOURCE Versured

Related Links

https://versured.com/

