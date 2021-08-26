Versus Game Expands Executive Leadership Team To Broaden Massive Success

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VersusGame, a mobile platform where users can profit off pop culture predictions and events through interactive, user-generated games, today announced the addition of three powerhouse executives to the ranks of the app's leadership team. The hiring of Jesper Jensen as Chief Technology Officer, Mike "JB" John-Baptiste as President of Business and Corporate Development, and Rob Holiber to the position of President of Brand & Sponsorship Sales, bolsters the Company's executive leadership team.

With over 18 years in the gaming vertical, including for some of the largest brands in gaming such as Yahoo Games and EA, in addition to creating SCI (acquired by Electronic Arts) and PlayerScale (acquired by Yahoo), Jensen joins VersusGame to lead product development and engineering in the role of CTO. In his new role, Jensen will oversee the rapid growth in offerings and partner network expansions with the aim of integrating VersusGame across the largest social networking communities. Jesper will furthermore manage the evolution of the international offerings and localization for the 196 countries that currently have access to the platform.

"With VersusGame's extensive reach and potential, I am excited to join the team and help this innovative company pave the way for how users interact with each other and trends from the world around them," states Jensen. There is a massive opportunity for this app to become the largest congregation point for the binary prediction marketplace style gaming, as it is already well on its way. I look forward to working with the accomplished team to continue the Company's progress and development to reach the next level in growth."

Joining VersusGame as President of Business and Corporate Development, JB brings 25 years of experience in strategic partnerships, most recently at SiriusXM and Pandora where he led media technology business development with a focus on product integrations with sports, gaming and social platforms such as ESPN, Xbox and TikTok. At VersusGame, JB will focus on recruiting leading entertainment brands, creating a developer partnership ecosystem and extending the VersusGame experience to other leading media platforms. Additionally, JB will support the CEO in strategic corporate transactions including capital raising.

"Every media brand and consumer technology business I talk to is desperate to identify non-advertising revenue streams and bring more frequent, natural and fun features to their community," says JB. "VersusGame achieves these two objectives unlike any product I have ever seen and my goal is to make it easy and seamless for businesses and their audiences to be rewarded for creating and playing games anywhere and everywhere."

Holiber joins the team as a seasoned sales and partnership development executive bringing 17 years of experience building and leading sales teams, securing brand partnerships, and generating millions in annual commercial revenue for some of the world's largest gaming companies. In his role as the President of Brand & Sponsorship Sales at VersusGame, Holiber is responsible for helping brands launch first-to-market programs with top talent, social creators, and through engaging branded content and video products.

"VersusGame not only pumps new life into the creator and publishing economy, but breaks new ground for brands to organically connect with people in a way that doesn't feel fake or forced," explains Holiber. "It's tough to be culturally relevant in a way that's seamless, authentic, and fun, while also driving a high velocity of participation from an audience. Through a layer of gamification and a symbiotic relationship to every major social channel, the VersusGame platform gives brands an extended runway of creativity to tap into virtually any cultural moment."

With combined extensive experience in innovation, user-acquisition, ad product development and leading first-to-market and Guinness Record winning brand integrations, the addition of these three new hires will help catapult the success of the app as it continues to assimilate into virtually every industry.

"As we unleash the power of knowledge and prediction for the world, the additions of these impressive and experienced executives will help VersusGame continue to unlock the full potential of our application, bring more partnerships to the Company and create a more streamlined and interactive experience for consumers," says Chief executive Officer and Founder John Vitti. I can't wait to see the level to which we can rise with Jesper, Rob and JB on our team!

ABOUT VERSUSGAME

VersusGame is a global entertainment pop culture gaming app where users can put money on trending topics about celebrities, pop culture, sports, entertainment, food, and more. This app is the first of its kind to bring power to the masses and allow consumers to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has grown significantly, with over $17 Million in cash prizes to more than 9.5 million players. For more information, please visit www.versusgame.com.

