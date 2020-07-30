Vertafore Announces AMS360 Connect™ on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DENVER, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore today announced it has launched AMS360 Connect™ on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to provide both sales and servicing teams at independent agencies with a complete view of an insurance customer's needs. By syncing data between the Vertafore and Salesforce platforms, AMS360 Connect empowers Vertafore's agency management system users to serve their clients more quickly and effectively.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, AMS360 Connect is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMcypUAD .

AMS360 Connect

The integration between Vertafore and Salesforce provides a more efficient flow of customer and policy information to:

Help producers provide timely advice, leading to improved retention, cross-sell and proactive outreach to customers

Enable faster processing of new business quoting by automatically passing prospect data from Salesforce to create a submission shell in AMS360 ®

Improve data accuracy and completeness by eliminating duplicate data entries, which can reduce E&O exposure and prepares improved reporting and analytics

Enhance the agency employee experience by freeing up time to deepen customer relationships

"Competing in today's insurance industry requires agents and carriers to put the customer at the front and center of everything they do," said Amy Zupon, CEO of Vertafore. "By providing integration between an agency's management system and the Salesforce platform, we provide agents and carriers with a 360-degree view of their customers, as well as actionable insights from that wealth of information. In other words, a one-stop platform with the tools they need to compete and succeed in the insurance marketplace."

"Vertafore's AMS360 Connect is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by deepening industry-specific CRM capabilities," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

About Vertafore

For more than 50 years, Vertafore has built insurance technology to simplify and automate the insurance lifecycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most to them – people. Vertafore's solutions for agency management, client management, ratings, regulation, compliance, and connectivity empower simpler, smarter insurance distribution for every stakeholder. More than 20,000 agencies, 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments rely on Vertafore to streamline their workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity. Through a fierce devotion to customer success, a continual focus on excellence and a commitment to delivering modern, innovative insurtech solutions, Vertafore is delivering results that make a difference for the entire distribution channel. For more information, visit http://www.vertafore.com .

