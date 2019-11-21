Vertafore Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Award-Winning Year

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology for independent agents, MGAs, carriers, states and regulators, is wrapping up a stellar golden year with a series of awards recognizing the InsurTech provider's leadership, culture and innovation.

This month, the company's RiskMatch solution — the most comprehensive data and analytics platform in the insurance industry — earned Product of the Year honors in the BIG Awards for Business by the Business Intelligence Group. The award celebrates the innovation and success of the software in solving the insurance industry's data analytics challenges with a user-friendly market intelligence platform for agents/brokers, carriers and MGAs.

On average, agencies that use RiskMatch have, approximately 7% higher retention rates than those that don't use RiskMatch. Additionally, their clients purchase approximately 1.4 more products than clients of non-RiskMatch agencies. The BIG Award for RiskMatch marks the second recognition for the product in 2019. RiskMatch earned a Silver Product of the Year award at the 11th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards in October. Vertafore also took home Company of the Year honors and an Information Technology Innovation award for its ReferenceConnect® insurance industry knowledgebase through the Golden Bridge program.

In addition to turning out award-winning products, Vertafore was also recognized as an exceptional place to work. The company ranked #34 among the top employers in the nation — including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Salesforce and LinkedIn — in Comparably's list of Best Company Perks and Benefits. Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon was one of only seven female CEOs to earn recognition as one of Comparably's 50 Best CEOs for Women, ranking #24 among the likes of Deloitte, Delta Airlines, Microsoft, Northrop Grumman and Costco based on feedback from female employees.

"We've had an incredible year, and these awards underscore our commitment to delivering solutions across the insurance distribution channel that our customers need to increase connectivity with their clients, improve efficiency and engagement amongst their teams, and drive business growth," Zupon said. "It's a great privilege to work with such a talented team that's so strongly dedicated to making sure our customers get the value, reliability and service they've come to expect from the Vertafore brand."

To learn more about Vertafore's award-winning suite of integrated insurance agency management solutions, visit www.vertafore.com.

About Vertafore

For over 50 years, Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, has built and supported superior InsurTech solutions to connect every point of the distribution channel. Vertafore's agency management, ratings, regulation, compliance and connectivity products streamline workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity for more North American insurance professionals than any other provider—including more than 20,000 agencies, over 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments. Through a continual focus on operational excellence, development of innovative solutions and alignment with key industry partners, Vertafore is leading the way for customers of all sizes by delivering results that make a difference. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2019 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophie Kelner

SSPR

719-239-3185

skelner@sspr.com

SOURCE Vertafore

Related Links

https://www.vertafore.com/

