Vertafore Launches Association & Network Program to Champion the Independent Agent

DENVER, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology for independent agents, MGAs, carriers, states and regulators, today announced it is ramping up its commitment to industry associations to deliver more value for independent agency customers. As part of its expanded program, Vertafore has appointed Rick Fox to the role of Vice President of Agency Associations & Networks. A former independent broker/agency owner and a seasoned InsurTech industry executive, Fox brings a first-hand understanding of the important role associations and networks play in the success of independent agencies.

Fox will serve as a liaison for Vertafore, collaborating with agency associations, clusters and aggregators to ensure they have the right technologies, systems and policies in place to drive success. He will focus on building strong relationships with members of these organizations to help move the industry forward by implementing innovative partnerships and solutions.

"I have always been a strong advocate for the independent agent, and associations are vital for providing the resources and representation agents need to build stronger businesses," Fox said. "The collaboration between an industry leader like Vertafore and these agency groups will have a tremendous impact on providing stability and support for the independent agency model."

Previously a National Sales Director for Vertafore, Fox is returning to the company after spending nearly five years in executive roles in the InsurTech industry. At Agency Revolution, he served as SVP of Sales & Marketing and Chief Revenue Officer before being named President in 2017. Fox created the Connected Insurance Podcast, one of the most successful podcasts in the insurance space, and hosted the Live Roundtable Webinars with guests from all parts of the industry.

Before joining the corporate world, Fox was a successful independent agency owner, building his brokerage from scratch and through numerous acquisitions before exiting the agency in 2009. Based on that experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge in the value of agency associations to his new role at Vertafore.

"Independent agents rely heavily on agency associations like ours to succeed and grow," said Nikki Toon, Chief Operating Officer, Combined Agents of America. "We appreciate Vertafore's ongoing support and partnership with agency associations across the U.S., and we are looking forward to working with and getting to know Rick as he leads the charge on this at Vertafore."

Vertafore will embark on a "road show" this year to meet association, aggregator, and cluster members where they are already assembling.

"We are extremely pleased to have Rick back on the team and, given his extensive agency background, I can't think of anyone better suited to take on this important role as we double-down on our commitment to association and network support," said Vertafore Chief Customer Officer Cassidy Smirnow. "Rick represents the voice of small and mid-sized agencies, which will give us a tremendous advantage as we align with more than 50 industry groups to create value for both the organizations and their members."

About Vertafore

For over 50 years, Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, has built and supported superior InsurTech solutions to connect every point of the distribution channel. Vertafore's agency management, ratings, regulation, compliance, and connectivity products streamline workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity for more North American insurance professionals than any other provider—including more than 20,000 agencies, over 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments.

©2019 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

