Vertafore Names Liz Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, has named Liz Nguyen to the role of chief technology officer.

With more than two decades of experience in software product development, design and management, Nguyen brings to the role a reputation for delivering cohesive, integrated technology that supports users' needs and goals. As CTO, Nguyen leads Vertafore's development and technology operations teams in their efforts to build solutions that simplify and automate the insurance life cycle.

Modernizing insurance technology

Under Nguyen's leadership, Vertafore continues its multi-year plan and investment to drive the future of insurance technology to meet the needs of its customers today and set the stage for their success in the years to come.

With its technology modernization efforts, Vertafore is:

Delivering innovative approaches to solve core industry pain-points, like the challenges around commercial lines submissions

Enhancing access to industry's largest data lake through robust reporting, APIs and direct database connections

Partnering with the world's leading cloud service technology provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS), investing in security-first development and delivering new solutions and product updates faster with a microservices architecture

Creating simple, intuitive user experiences that optimize workflows, increase efficiencies and enable carriers, independent agencies, and MGAs to manage their business end-to-end

Integrating with the industry's best business solutions through its flexible, open architecture—enabling agencies to easily access the right tools for their needs

"At Vertafore, the vision for our solutions is based on listening to our customers' needs, coupled with a deep understanding of the independent insurance channel," Nguyen says. "I want to ensure that the InsurTech we bring to market provides real value, along with stellar performance and a seamless user experience. We're developing our solutions to be there for our customers—both today and for years down the road as they grow and evolve."

Journey to and through Vertafore

Nguyen joined Vertafore in February 2019 as vice president of product development, bringing 20 years' experience in software product development, design and management at organizations that include Deloitte Consulting, Ventyx and P2 Energy Solutions.

Throughout her career Nguyen has focused on delivering high-quality products with a cross-functional, agile approach to technology and software development. She has earned a reputation for successfully transitioning acquired SaaS products into cohesive solutions that create seamless end-to-end experiences for users. As CTO, Nguyen is using this expertise to continue Vertafore's modernization strategy, which will drive the future of the company's products with an emphasis on value, innovation and customer success.

"Our entire development team is focused on creating products that not only help our customers reach their business goals but provide opportunity for growth and future success," says Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "With her leadership, vision and technical expertise, we are excited for Liz to take our software development and technology operations to the next level for our customers."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying insurance distribution so that our customers can focus on what matters most: people. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies and carriers.

