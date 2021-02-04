VERTESS Assists Living Innovations in Acquisition by Mosaic

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Innovations Support Services, Inc. (http://www.livinginnovations.com), a New England provider of supports for over 1,300 people with disabilities, has joined the Mosaic (http://www.mosaicinfo.org) family. In its new partnership with Living Innovations, Mosaic, a Nebraska-based provider of personalized services, has increased its reach to people with diverse needs in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The transaction was facilitated by VERTESS (http://www.vertess.com), a leading healthcare Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm.

Living Innovations, led by founder and CEO Neal Ouellett, is an innovative and successful community-based provider agency that facilitates day and residential services to children and adults. They have been strongly committed to community inclusion. The transition to Mosaic continues their dedication to meeting the unique needs of each individual and expanding their resources.

"I am excited to have helped Neal find the best fit for the Living Innovations family. Neal met with multiple buyers and vetted each very carefully," said Rachel Boynton, VERTESS Managing Director. "I think he made an amazing decision for the Living Innovations team. It was a pleasure to work with such a dedicated professional."

Neal commented, "We told ourselves we only have one chance to get this right and I'm convinced we've done just that. Mosaic has all of the things that we are looking for in a partner."

Mosaic has been strategically selecting new partners to help grow and expand their mission. Linda Timmons, President and CEO of Mosaic, believes their combined organizations will have a stronger voice for shaping the future of quality services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other diverse needs.

For more information, please contact Rachel Boynton at [email protected] or 520-395-0244.

About VERTESS

VERTESS is an international healthcare-focused Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with additional offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, and Orlando. For more information, visit www.vertess.com.

SOURCE VERTESS

