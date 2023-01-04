VERTESS Celebrates New Managing Director Jonathan Hadley and Five CM&AA-Credentialed Team Members

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS, a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm (http://vertess.com), recently welcomed Jonathan Hadley as their newest Managing Director. Jonathan brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the medical device space after leading and growing the largest medical device service organization in North America, MSC Biomedical.

Jonathan Hadley, VERTESS Managing Director

Jonathan served in various roles at MSC Biomedical, including CEO, and steered the company through a successful acquisition. This experience began his career in M+A, and he has not looked back. Through his time directing MSC Biomedical and shepherding business development under new ownership, Jonathan was able to work directly with medical device manufacturers, HME/DME providers, and former competitors as he executed upon a national network acquisition M+A strategy. He is excited to join the team and help other healthcare business owners venture down the same path he did.

VERTESS has enjoyed several successes in the med device market, particularly with the closing of 3B Medical, Inc. in 2021, and the recent VenTec Life System acquisition in 2022. "Bringing Jonathan onto our team was an easy decision. His extensive experience in med device allows us to continue our expansion into this critical and rapidly growing vertical," stated Brad Smith, Managing Director/Partner. "Jonathan's successes as a business owner and M+A specialist speak volumes about his value to any organization."

"I have been in the medical device space for most of my life. While it was exciting and rewarding to lead my own company, I believe I can offer much more as an advisor and consultant to other business owners," Jonathan commented. "It has been a pleasure to start collaborating with this amazing team!"

VERTESS is also pleased to announce the completion of the rigorous Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor (CM&AA) (http://amaaonline.com/cmaa/) credentialing course by five team members. The CM&AA course is an educational course sponsored by the Alliance of Mergers & Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA) (http://amaaonline.com/) that outlines everything from middle-market M+A industry, trends, and tax implications to the structure of buyside and sellside deals, as well as valuation. Currently, VERTESS has 13 CM&AA professionals, including the newly minted CM&AA team members David Broussard, Anna Elliott, Kim Harrison, and J. Blake Peart. VERTESS offers each hearty congratulations on their success!

Jonathan Hadley can be reached directly at [email protected] or +1(682)371-6867.

For questions about VERTESS, please contact Vaughne Glennie at [email protected] or +1(520)395-0244.

SOURCE VERTESS