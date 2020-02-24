Vertex Aerospace Awarded $150M NASA Contract
Feb 24, 2020, 12:15 ET
MADISON, Miss., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Aerospace has been awarded a $150M NASA contract for aircraft operations support at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFRC) in Edwards, California. The five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, mixed contract consists of both firm-fixed price and cost-plus elements.
NASA selected the incumbent aerospace defense company to provide maintenance and modification support, as well as flight line operations, at its AFRC site and other NASA centers, as needed. Vertex was awarded the previous contract in 2013 and has since provided uninterrupted maintenance and flight line operations support for regular and special-purpose research and support aircraft at the AFRC site, deployment locations across the U.S., and at numerous outside world-wide sights.
"We're proud and honored to have been selected for this contract allowing us to continue our support of NASA's mission," said Ed Boyington, president and CEO of Vertex Aerospace. "As the incumbent, this win is a testament to the trust our partners place in Vertex and the high-caliber services we provide. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with NASA."
During the course of the current contract, Vertex has provided pilots who have served as navigators, flight engineers, and instructor pilots, providing over 350 hours of instruction from 2013 to 2017. Transition efforts in support of this new award commenced January 17, 2020, and full performance began February 1, 2020.
About Vertex Aerospace
Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for aftermarket aerospace services for government and commercial customers. The Company's international presence and vast range of services has distinguished it from competitors for over 45 years. The Mississippi-based Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide and is proud to have a 50 percent veteran employee rate. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.
POC: Rachel C. Henson
Corporate Communications Manager
rachel.c.henson@vtxaero.com
Wk: 601-607-6552
Cell: 601-760-9297
SOURCE Vertex Aerospace
Share this article