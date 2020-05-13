Vertex Aerospace Awarded US Navy CLS Contract

"We're excited to expand our portfolio to provide service and product support for this additional platform to help our Navy warfighters achieve mission success," said Ed Boyington, Vertex Aerospace CEO and President. "Our long-standing record of making our customer's mission our mission is attributed to our full-service capabilities, responsive management, and highly skilled employees. We have operated with a high-quality culture for over 45 years and remain committed to delivering cost-effective and innovative solutions for today's multi-domain operations."

Work will be performed at two U.S. locations and two international sites and is expected to be completed by 2025. Vertex has a long history of successful CLS maintenance support to Navy platforms, including the C-9, C-12, CH-53E, E-6B, T-34, T-44, T-45, TH-57, F-16 and F/A-18 aircraft programs.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for aftermarket aerospace services for government and commercial customers. The Company's international presence and vast range of services has distinguished itself from competitors for over 45 years. Vertex is recognized in the aerospace industry for its high-quality services, depot reach-back, and responsive management. The Mississippi-based Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide and is proud to have a 50 percent veteran employee rate. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

