Vertex Aerospace to Provide CLS Support to USMC AV-8B Aircraft Under $123M CMMARS Task Order

Vertex was awarded $2.9 million at the time of the task order award, which includes maintenance, repairs, engineering and technical services, aircraft upgrades and modifications, and integrated logistics support services to the AV-8B program in support of operational readiness. The single engine, vertical/short takeoff and landing aircraft provide support to ground forces by destroying surface and airborne enemy threats and escorting friendly aircraft.

"With a 50 percent veteran workforce, we understand the challenges our warfighters face and remain keenly committed to improving aircraft readiness while maximizing efficiencies," said John "Ed" Boyington, Vertex Aerospace CEO and president. "With over 50-years' experience managing multifaceted aviation sustainment programs, we're excited the U.S. Navy selected Vertex to support the training and production of our nation's Jump Jet pilots."

The $123 million CLS task order was awarded to Vertex's Aerospace Defense Services (ADS) division under the CMMARS multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. ADS will provide Organizational, Intermediate, and Depot level maintenance and integrated logistics support services for the AV-8B aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona.

"We appreciate that mission critical readiness for the AV-8B program is paramount and we're confident our proven holistic approach to aviation maintenance will increase aircraft availability for our combat aviators," said Richard "Vinny" Caputo, Vertex ADS senior vice president and general manager.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The Mississippi-based aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. More information can be found at vtxaero.com .

NAVAIR Public Release 2020-790. Distribution Statement A – "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited"

POC: Rachel C. Henson

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

Cell: 601-760-9297

SOURCE Vertex Aerospace

