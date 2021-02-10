Vertex Continues Legacy of Jayhawk Support with COMBS Contract Award

Vertex will provide logistics support to over 170 T-1A trainer aircraft at five domestic U.S. Air Force bases. Vertex has supported the Jayhawk trainer fleet since the USAF procured the aircraft in 1992.

"Vertex is honored to continue our 25-plus year legacy maintaining the T-1A trainer aircraft," said Ed Boyington, Vertex Aerospace CEO and president. "During these challenging times, we continue to make safety and readiness our top priorities, allowing our warfighters to focus on mission success."

This contract award follows Vertex's prime seat awards on the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center's Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution and Consolidated Rotary Wing Maintenance contract vehicles, allowing the mid-level aerospace defense company and the USAF to further advance innovative fixed and rotary-wing solutions together.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. More information can be found at vtxaero.com.

POC: Rachel C. Henson

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

601-607-6552

SOURCE Vertex Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.vertexaerospace.com

