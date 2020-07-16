Vertex Pharmaceuticals Selects TRIA to Design Laboratory and Office for New 268,000 SF VCGT Research Site
State-of-the-art facility to be located in Innovation Square in Boston's Seaport
Jul 16, 2020, 13:47 ET
BOSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIA, a principal-led architecture firm with a focus on designing unique workspaces for science, technology, and corporate clients, announced today that it is designing a new cell and genetic therapies research site in the Boston area for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRTX), a global biotechnology company. The Vertex Cell and Genetic Therapies site will house the company's research, development, and clinical manufacturing activities for cell and genetic therapies - two rapidly emerging therapeutic modalities with the potential to treat—and even cure—several of the diseases Vertex is focused on. TRIA was selected to provide architectural services for the design and build-out of laboratory, office, and amenity spaces for Vertex's newly constructed 268,000 SF research site.
TRIA Managing Principal Sherwood Butler said, "TRIA is thrilled to be working alongside the Vertex project team to design this new facility for Vertex Cell and Genetic Therapies. We are proud to be supporting Vertex and their mission to bring these cutting-edge therapies to patients."
This new state-of-the-art facility will include large molecule R&D labs, clinical-scale manufacturing operations, analytical and microbiology labs, general office space, support operations, bulk gas storage, and staff amenities. In addition to achieving LEED certification, the manufacturing operations will meet cGMP requirements and ISO classifications. TRIA will be responsible for lab, office, and amenity design, while working closely with the entire project team. TRIA will implement their "form follows culture" and holistic design approach for laboratory, office, and amenity design, to reflect Vertex's unique workplace culture.
The Vertex Cell and Genetic Therapies (VCGT) project team includes:
- Process Architect/Engineer: Jacobs
- MEP/FP Engineer: BR+A Consulting Engineers
- Structural Engineer: McNamara Salvia Structural Engineers
- Code Consultant: Cosentini Associates
- LEED Consulting: Thornton Tomasetti
- Landscape Architecture: Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture, Inc.
About TRIA
TRIA is a full-service architecture firm that values client relationships above all. The firm's principal-driven approach puts our leadership team at the table with client decision-makers, working together to envision success, solve problems and deliver exceptional results. Our lab design and corporate interiors teams strive to learn every client's unique DNA, and by doing so, we create efficient and energizing spaces that reflect a company's culture and foster innovation. At TRIA, we design spaces that enable business success and advance new discoveries – in the lab, around the office, and beyond. Visit us on the web at https://tria.design and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
