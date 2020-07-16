Vertex Pharmaceuticals Selects TRIA to Design Laboratory and Office for New 268,000 SF VCGT Research Site

TRIA Managing Principal Sherwood Butler said, "TRIA is thrilled to be working alongside the Vertex project team to design this new facility for Vertex Cell and Genetic Therapies. We are proud to be supporting Vertex and their mission to bring these cutting-edge therapies to patients."

This new state-of-the-art facility will include large molecule R&D labs, clinical-scale manufacturing operations, analytical and microbiology labs, general office space, support operations, bulk gas storage, and staff amenities. In addition to achieving LEED certification, the manufacturing operations will meet cGMP requirements and ISO classifications. TRIA will be responsible for lab, office, and amenity design, while working closely with the entire project team. TRIA will implement their "form follows culture" and holistic design approach for laboratory, office, and amenity design, to reflect Vertex's unique workplace culture.

The Vertex Cell and Genetic Therapies (VCGT) project team includes:

Process Architect/Engineer: Jacobs

MEP/FP Engineer: BR+A Consulting Engineers

Structural Engineer: McNamara Salvia Structural Engineers

Code Consultant: Cosentini Associates

LEED Consulting: Thornton Tomasetti

Landscape Architecture: Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture, Inc.

About TRIA

TRIA is a full-service architecture firm that values client relationships above all. The firm's principal-driven approach puts our leadership team at the table with client decision-makers, working together to envision success, solve problems and deliver exceptional results. Our lab design and corporate interiors teams strive to learn every client's unique DNA, and by doing so, we create efficient and energizing spaces that reflect a company's culture and foster innovation. At TRIA, we design spaces that enable business success and advance new discoveries – in the lab, around the office, and beyond. Visit us on the web at https://tria.design and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE TRIA Architects, Inc.

Related Links

http://tria.design

