﻿ Vertica Announces Early Access of Vertica Eon Accelerator

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertica announced early access of its new unified analytics-as-a-service offering, Vertica Eon Accelerator, delivering analytics at top speed from start to finish. Available via the Early Access Program, Vertica Eon Accelerator delivers the high-performance and scalable analytics as well as end-to-end, in-database machine learning to organizations that require the right level of resourcing, management, and control for each analytical use case – all built on the proven cloud native architecture of Vertica in Eon Mode, separating compute from storage and leveraging S3 Object Storage on AWS.

In addition, Vertica announces that it has acquired Full360, a long-time, strategic partner and Vertica as a service provider that shares a common vision to enable organizations to adopt a proven unified analytics platform in public clouds and in enterprise data centers. The acquisition of Full360 will provide additional data engineering expertise, development operations, best practices, security certifications, and global resources to accelerate the development and ongoing advancements of Vertica Eon Accelerator.

"There's a clear market need for advanced analytics and machine learning delivered as a service. However, current cloud data warehouses force organizations to sacrifice on performance and scale and offer an inflexible 'black box' approach," says Colin Mahony, GM and SVP of Vertica, Micro Focus. "Vertica Eon Accelerator offers organizations much greater transparency and control – control of their environment, control over tuning their queries, ownership of their data – all while relying on a field-proven, cloud-optimized architecture that delivers the highest levels of performance at extreme scale with forecastable and transparent pricing. Our acquisition of Full 360 will further enhance our managed service in meeting this huge market opportunity."

Vertica Eon Accelerator runs on AWS public cloud infrastructure in a customer's own AWS account, empowering customers to preserve all negotiated pricing and committed spend while automating the setup and management of the Vertica environment. Following through on a life-long commitment to deliver one unified analytics platform for any deployment model, this analytics as a service offering includes all of the core functionality that customers trust – from advanced analytical functions including time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and in-database end-to-end machine learning – with the performance and scale that powers the most data-driven companies around the world.

Highlights and benefits of Vertica Eon Accelerator include:

Built on Vertica in Eon Mode – Apply all of the core advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities on a proven, massively scalable and performant, cloud-optimized architecture that separates compute from storage.

– Apply all of the core advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities on a proven, massively scalable and performant, cloud-optimized architecture that separates compute from storage. Minutes to provision, scaling to business needs – Vertica automates the administration of the cloud data warehouse, so that you can focus on your analytics and machine learning.

– Vertica automates the administration of the cloud data warehouse, so that you can focus on your analytics and machine learning. Runs in customer-provided AWS account – You keep all of the data and compute resources on your own secure cloud and maintain preferred pricing flexibility with AWS.

– You keep all of the data and compute resources on your own secure cloud and maintain preferred pricing flexibility with AWS. Onboarding service with Vertica experts – As part of the Early Access Program, Vertica experts provide you with a personalized onboarding experience to ensure you get the most out of your analytics experience, including cross account linking and ongoing monitoring and upgrades.

Additional Information

Hear more about Vertica Eon Accelerator at Vertica Unify 2021 – Register now.

For more information about Vertica, please visit www.vertica.com.

To learn more about Vertica on Twitter, please follow @VerticaUnified and join Vertica on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Vertica

The core analytical platform within the Micro Focus software portfolio, Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical capabilities and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers – from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others – to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data analytical platform in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers and integrates data in cloud object storage.

Contact: Lauren Warble, [email protected]

SOURCE Micro Focus

Related Links

https://www.microfocus.com

