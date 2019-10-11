Vertical Capital Income Fund Releases Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) is releasing the results of the certified final report of the independent inspector of election with respect to the results of the Fund's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. The independent inspector of election determined that a quorum was present at the meeting and that shareholders of the Fund voted to approve a new investment advisory agreement between the Fund and Oakline Advisors, LLC and re-elect as a trustee Mr. Robert Boulware, who currently serves as Lead Independent Trustee. The Board of Trustees of the Fund has accepted the certified final report of the independent inspector of election.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund is an NYSE listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in residential whole mortgage loans and residential whole loans secured by deeds of trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek income.

SOURCE Vertical Capital Income Fund

Related Links

www.vertical-incomefund.com

