Vertical Computer Systems Provides A Solution To The Overwhelming Public Demand For Secure Private Communication Through Its Secure Direct Peer-To-Peer Capability Of The Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCBB: VCSY) is pleased to announce that the Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule™, has attained the gold standard of secure and private communications by getting a major boost with the addition of standard dynamic key encryption and other features that bar intrusions by any outside parties.

This accomplishment provides an even higher level of security for users of Ploinks® who will enjoy protection of their private images, phone calls, and all data communication. In addition to enhanced encryption and other features, Ploinks® users are protected by:

The only true "peer-to-peer" communications technology available today on the market.

No use of centralized servers.

Transmission of data through the Internet in small bits which are not reassembled data until it arrives at another Ploinks® user's personal device, making data intrusion by outside parties impossible.

Having no movement of data through a "Cloud" of any kind.

Providing that Ploinks® user data can only be released and shared with the specific permission of the owner who originated such data.

Access denied to all third parties. Not allowing even the inventor of the technology nor Vertical Computer Systems or any of its subsidiaries (including Ploinks, Inc.) to have any access to Ploinks® user data. In addition, back up of Ploinks® user data and private communications takes place on each user's personal storage devices using the private Ploinks® back-up system known as the "Puddle™".

Ploinks® is the go-to-solution for anyone concerned about the intrusion and misuse by others of their private communications and personal data (which can be securely stored on the Puddle™). Ploinks® users can now shift personal data that they want to keep private and secure away from cloud service providers onto their Android smartphones and mobile devices.

"Today, social media and messaging applications are being overwhelmed by misuse, regular data hacks and other intrusions to companies using centralized servers and/or companies that profit from data mining and sale of a person's data," said Richard Wade, President and CEO of Ploinks, Inc. and its parent company, Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. "Ploinks® stops these types of intrusions in their tracks. VCSY's patented web solutions, coupled with other patented and patent-pending technologies, can provide the answer and the solution to people who are concerned that their data is being hacked or used for purposes without their knowledge."

Ploinks® is currently only available for communications between users located within the United States.

Beginning on January 7, 2019, these new enhancements will be available and consumers and professionals who have Android smartphones and other enabled Android mobile devices will be able to download Ploinks® and get their own personal Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule™ by visiting www.ploinks.com or Ploinks® on Google Play. Ploinks SPC™ costs $4.99 per month per subscriber and allows for download of the Ploinks® mobile app on up to two Android smartphones or mobile devices and also includes the Puddle™ backup and storage application for use on a Windows-based PC or hard drive.

Forward-looking statements disclosure: This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Any statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. With the exception of historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release involve risk and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

ABOUT VERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS, INC.

Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:VCSY) is a provider of administrative software, Internet core technologies and derivative software application products. Vertical's subsidiary Now Solutions, Inc., distributes emPath™, a payroll and human resources software solution. Another subsidiary, Ploinks, Inc., has developed Ploinks®, a private communication channel. Vertical's primary Internet core technologies include the Private Communication Platform, SiteFlash™ and the Emily™ XML Scripting Language, which can be used to build web services. For the latest news, please visit www.VCSY.com and https://twitter.com/VCSYInc (or by searching for "@VCSYInc" on Twitter).



ABOUT PLOINKS, INC.

Ploinks, Inc., is a software company that develops personal private communication products. "Ploinks®" is a personal private communication channel, which, together with the Puddle™, a backup solution for personal data of Ploinks® users, forms the Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule™. The company is also developing "Ploinks for Business™", a private communication product for businesses who want to have secure communications with their outside constituents, such as fans, customers, clients and other third parties. Ploinks, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: VCSY). To keep up with the latest Ploinks news, please visit www.ploinks.com and https://twitter.com/PloinksInc (or search for "@PloinksInc" on Twitter).

