Vertical Farming Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 24.83 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 27.3% by 2029: Opportunities, Applications, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vertical farming market which was growing at a value of 3.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 24.83 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Farming has seen significant advancements in terms of farm mechanisation, irrigation techniques, and the ease with which credit is available over the years. It currently serves as the backbone of the Indian economy, providing food and raw materials and providing employment opportunities to a sizable portion of the population. Despite the advent of industrialization and remarkable growth in other industries, farming continues to contribute significantly to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It primarily entails growing crops and raising livestock to cultivate food products.

Vertical farming is a method of processing food in vertically stacked layers, such as in a skyscraper, used factory, or shipping container. Modern vertical farming concepts employ indoor farming methods and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technologies to control all environmental conditions.

Competitive Landscape and Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis

The vertical farming market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to vertical farming market.

Some of the major players operating in the vertical farming market are:

Deere & Company (U.S)

CropMetrics LLC ( Netherlands )

) Trimble Navigation Limited ( Australia )

) CropX (U.S)

AgSmarts Inc ( India )

) AgSense, LLC ( India )

) AGCO Corporation ( Austria )

) DICKEY-john (U.K)

Monsanto Company ( Mexico )

) Ag Leader Technology (U.S)

Farmers Edge (US)

GEOSYS (US)

Granular (US)

Gro Intelligence (US)

Proagrica (UK)

Fasal ( India )

) AGEYE Technologies (US)

HelioPas AI ( Germany )

) OneSoil ( Belarus )

Opportunity

Organic food items are becoming more popular as people's health consciousness grows. As a result, farmers across the country are shifting to organic farming, creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the government is launching a number of initiatives to improve the country's existing agricultural infrastructure. It is also providing financial assistance to farmers for marketing and transportation of farm produce in order to increase exports. These initiatives are expected to have a significant impact.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Vertical Farming Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase adoption of agricultural policies

Increasing adoption of federal agricultural policy programmes in emerging economies, rising levels of food consumption globally along with a growing population, an increase in trade activities such as grain and oilseed export, and the introduction of new and highly advanced technology are some of the major and impactful factors that will likely boost the growth of the vertical farming market

Rise in the demand for speciality products

Rising demand for genetically modified seeds, as well as rising consumer preferences for organic and specialty products, will contribute to the growth of the vertical farming market over the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the market is being driven by an increase in the number of agreements between corporate companies and farmers for the supply and production of agricultural products. Aside from that, organic products are considered safer than conventional products because they are not grown with chemically laden pesticides and are better for the environment.

Key Indicators Analysed:

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its production, consumption, import & export, sales volume & revenue forecast.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its production, consumption, import & export, sales volume & revenue forecast. Market Analysis by Product Type: The report covers majority Product Types in the Vertical Farming Industry, including its product specifications by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD).

The report covers majority Product Types in the Vertical Farming Industry, including its product specifications by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD). Market Analysis by Application Type: Based on the Vertical Farming Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications.

Based on the and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report will provide with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Global Vertical Farming Market Scope

Growth mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Structure

Shipping Containers

Building Based

Type

Bio pesticides

Bio fertilizer

Bio stimulants

Crop type

Leafy Green

Pollinated Plants

Nutraceutical Plant

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Component

Lighting

Hydroponic Component

Climate Control

Sensors

Vertical Farming Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The vertical farming market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, growth mechanism, structure, type, crop type, application and component as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vertical farming market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the vertical farming market due to rising population levels, increased food demand, the prevalence of vast areas of farmland, and the availability of labour at affordable wages. Due to technological advancements, Europe is the second largest region in the vertical farming market, while the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increasing adoption of advanced farming methods.

