Vertical Field Launches the Largest Ever Research Study on the Potential Environmental and Health Impacts of Ag-tech-based "Smart Living Walls"

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2019 Vertical Field is a leading provider of natural smart living wall solutions for urban environments and smart cities, announced today the launch of the world's largest ever research study on the impact of "Smart Living Walls" in urban settings in terms of the environment, human health and wellbeing.

The long-term research study, led by Professor Itamar Lensky and colleagues from Bar-Ilan University (BIU), the Agricultural Research Organization, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, together with Vertical Field, will take place over a number of years, and will monitor and analyze a range of scientific parameters pertaining to living walls, such as CO 2 footprint reduction, heat reduction, impact on air quality, health impact assessment, economic benefits evaluation, establishment of winning economic models, and other aspects. The research aims to alleviate and minimize the adverse effects of rapid urbanization and increased building density on the environment, as well their impact on human health in an urban ecosystem.

According to Guy Elitzur, CEO of Vertical Field, "Urban areas are now home to more than half of the world's population. Not only do they generate about 80% of the world's economy; they are also responsible for more than 70% of global energy use and production of global energy-related emissions. There is an urgent need to create a more sustainable way of life in cities across the globe. The research led by BIU, the largest study ever undertaken on the effects of smart living walls in urban environment, will hopefully provide scientific, measurable data that will enable us to promote a more sustainable life for all in congested urban environments."

The research is supported by the Israeli Science Foundation and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Space. It also integrates innovative solutions from Environmental Resources Management (EnviroManager) Ltd., Israel's largest private company engaged in continuous environmental monitoring, and from Netafim, a global manufacturer of irrigation equipment.

About Vertical Field: Vertical Field is a leading provider of natural smart living wall solutions for urban environments and smart cities. The company is operated by professionals in the field of agricultural technology, enabling the development of smart walls that combine the best of design and manufacturing, smart computerized monitoring, soil-based technology, water technology and more. Vertical Field delivers next-generation vertical fields and agriculture for a global clientele, including Facebook, Intel, Apple, Isrotel, Microsoft, and many more.

Contact details:

Guy Elitzur, CEO

guye@verticalfield.com

www.verticalfield.com

SOURCE Vertical Field

Related Links

http://www.verticalfield.com/

