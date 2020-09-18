Vertical Trail Launches Troodon Analytics Hub on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Space

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Trail, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner holding an AWS Data & Analytics Competency, recently launched Troodon Analytics Hub on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for data science acceleration. Vertical Trail has coupled its proven analytics operating framework with this powerful, cloud-based advanced analytics hub. Layering consultative services onto a repeatable technical solution, Troodon extracts valuable insights from data via a fully-functioning, automated Big Data and data science environment.

Vertical Trail's Troodon can take organizations from use case conception to business value in eight weeks or less, and the solution delivery includes everything customers need to get an effective data science environment up and running.

Troodon leverages modern AWS Cloud services, including infrastructure-as-code, serverless architecture, and a service catalog providing easy access to data science and data management tools.

Troodon can help organizations (1) quickly define goals and requirements, (2) align the right technologies to address an opportunity or challenge, and (3) create a complete and secure advanced analytics solution to deliver actionable insights across the organization.

Vertical Trail has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide Troodon Analytics Hub as a vetted AWS Solutions Consulting Offer in the AWS Solutions Library, meaning that it has been validated by AWS using best practices.

"For those looking to grow their machine learning, advanced analytics, and data science capabilities, identifying an affordable solution that can quickly deliver value can be challenging. Troodon was developed in response to this challenge," says Larry Pollastrini, Managing Partner at Vertical Trail.

About Vertical Trail

Vertical Trail provides data-driven solutions built to run in the cloud. Using modern cloud and data technologies, Vertical Trail creates new and innovative solutions that deliver meaningful impacts and accelerate outcomes. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit: https://www.verticaltrail.com/

