VerticalApps Welcomes Craig Schneider to Federal Leadership Team

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Applications (VerticalApps), an award-winning IT company transforming the federal government through agile delivery, announced today that Craig Schneider has joined the firm as Vice President of Technology Programs.

Schneider will lead technical strategy for VerticalApps' growing federal practice, which includes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). He will also build the firm's technology incubator to expand application development, cloud engineering, DevSecOps, data management, and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions for the government.

"We are so excited to have Craig join the team at this moment of growth," said Will Choi, President and CEO of VerticalApps. "His experience and technical savvy will help us bring next-level services to our clients working with advanced cloud solutions."

Schneider has over 19 years of experience delivering high-profile, innovative technology solutions across the government. He pioneered the use of automated continuous deployment on Amazon Web Services (AWS) within DHS, with teams deploying automated infrastructure and public facing web apps hundreds of times a week. Schneider has developed digital products at DHS, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Voice of America, and the United States Postal Service (USPS).

"I've spent my career building digital products in government that are critical to our country's advancement in IT," said Schneider. "At VerticalApps we're in a perfect position to lead by example, and I'm excited to expand our support provided to the government."

Most recently Schneider was Director of Technical Delivery with Excella, where he led the development of myUSCIS, the online site used by millions for U.S. immigration applications. He also held technical and business leadership positions with Avaya, BearingPoint and IBM. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech and The George Washington University School of Business.

About VerticalApps

VerticalApps is an SBA 8(a) IT services company specializing in Agile application development, data services and intelligent automation. Our mission is to advance technology in the federal government through deep technical expertise and an agile mindset. VerticalApps is ISO 90001 certified and was recently named one of DC's 2020 "Best Places to Work" by the Washington Business Journal.

