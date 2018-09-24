Verticroft Introduces New Ways of Sustainable Agriculture

DUBAI, UAE, September 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Agriculture is by far the largest consumer of the Earth's available freshwater: 70% of "blue water" withdrawals from watercourses and groundwater are for agricultural usage, three times more than 50 years ago. By 2050, the global water demand of agriculture is estimated to increase by a further 19% due to irrigation needs.

Alfa hay is the most water intensive forage crop on the planet, using an estimated 135,000 Gallons of water in traditional agriculture to produce One MT of Alfa Hay, according to the Oldham County Water district is the United States of America.

Currently, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), an astonishing 60 percent of the water diverted or pumped for irrigation is wasted- via runoff into waterways or evapotranspiration.

One-third of the global population (2 billion people) live under conditions of severe water scarcity at least one month of the year. Half a billion people in the world face severe water scarcity all year round

Our technology, uses 900 Ltrs of water to produce a tonne of Alfa-hay, in a controlled, Pesticide free environment. We reduce water usage in alfa hay production by 99% we recycle and re-use all water that isn't absorbed by the root matt of the Alfa-hay ensuring we are an environmentally intelligent operation Said Adrian Mason CEO

It was reported by the New York Times that, "Alfa hay growers are now exporting some 100 billion gallons of water a year from this drought-ridden region to the other side of the world in the form of alfalfa."

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Verticroft is the world's largest producer of sustainable Alfa hay using VCC (vertical crop culture) with an annual production capacity of 150,000 MT per annum.

For Media enquiries please contact:

PR@verticroft.com

http://www.verticroft.com

1004 The Prism Tower Business Bay, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

PO BOX 124328



SOURCE Verticroft