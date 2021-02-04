Vertimass President and CEO Dr. Charles Wyman Ranked Among Top 2% of Scientists Worldwide, #11 in Biotechnology

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertimass is proud to announce that its President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Charles Wyman was recently ranked as the number 11 scientist globally in biotechnology in Stanford University's list of the World's Top 2% of Scientists. The comprehensive list identified the top 2 percent of the most-cited scientists among the world's nearly 7 million considered.

Vertimass Executive Vice President Tom Mullen explained, "Dr. Wyman's citations leave a legacy of progress and innovation in the world of biotechnology that will live on for decades to come. He is a remarkable scientist and an even more remarkable asset to the Vertimass team as we continue to develop our breakthrough Vertimass biofuels technology, positively impacting the fuel industry with technologies that substantially expand the use of sustainable transportation fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies."

This Stanford database is said to have been developed in order to assess scientists for career-long citation impact, and the authors reviewed the citation counts for hundreds of thousands of authors who have published their research findings in peer-reviewed scientific journals, ultimately identifying the top 2% of authors. To learn more about this study please read here and to access the full list, please visit: https://data.mendeley.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/2

Vertimass President and CEO Dr. Charles Wyman noted, "It is an honor to be included in a group of such influential scientists and engineers. I am proud that my contributions over a long career have a positive impact, and look forward to Vertimass' groundbreaking technology helping fulfill the immediate need to rapidly reduce the carbon footprint for transportation."

Dr. Wyman's experience includes 17 years of leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL); over 26 years as a professor at the University of New Hampshire, Dartmouth College, and the University of California Riverside; and 8 years in industrial engineering and management positions at Monsanto Company; Badger Engineers; and BC International, a startup focused on commercializing cellulosic ethanol technology. He was also a founder of Mascoma Corporation and an officer in the United States Army. He holds Ph.D. and master's degrees in chemical engineering from Princeton University, a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and an MBA from the University of Denver.

Vertimass LCC is based in Irvine, Calif. The mission of Vertimass LLC is to develop and widely license breakthrough technologies that substantially expand production of sustainable transportation fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. Commercialization of proprietary Vertimass technology can overcome the blend wall that currently impedes expansion of ethanol production from multiple sources of biomass and open up large new markets for aircraft and heavy-duty vehicle fuels and for chemicals not currently amenable to ethanol. For more information, visit http://www.vertimass.com/

