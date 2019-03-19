Vertiv Licenses Patents for Switch's Modular Data Center Technologies

The licenses cover Switch's patented Exterior Wall Penetrating Multi-Mode HVAC units, known as the TSC®, and the hot and cold aisle containment technology recognized as the Chimney Pod™ or Switch T-SCIF®. As part of the agreement, Vertiv has secured the first license to construct Switch's Tier 5® Platinum modular data center solution called Switch MOD®.

"We are excited to add innovative new technology options to help our customers ensure availability and optimize performance across today's increasingly large and complex cloud and colocation facilities," said Vertiv CEO Rob Johnson. "These environments require a broad spectrum of creative solutions, and these technologies from Switch add more tools to our toolbox."

Switch hot and cold aisle containment technologies enable the industry's highest cabinet power densities and best audited power efficiency scores. Rob Roy began inventing Switch's technologies in the early 2000s and holds more than 600 issued and pending patent claims. Switch has obtained regular patent allowances from the United States Patent and Trademark office.

"This licensing agreement of Switch's industry-leading patented designs presents a tremendous opportunity to expand the footprint of the highest-rated technology infrastructure," said Switch CEO and Founder Rob Roy. "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Vertiv, whose reputation as an innovative, global leader in designing, building and servicing data center critical infrastructure is unparalleled."

About Vertiv

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs around 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 600 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia (opening in Q4 2019) are the world's most powerful hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.

