Vertiv Teams With NAES Corporation For Enhanced Protection System Maintenance Service Offerings

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAES Corporation's NERC Services Department has teamed with Vertiv to provide comprehensive protection system maintenance and testing services. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Vertiv's Electrical Reliability Services (ERS) organization and their sister company High Voltage Maintenance Corporation (HVM) have a network of more than 45 service locations throughout the United States that can provide these services.

"We are excited to team with ERS and HVM and look forward to enhancing our NERC compliance testing capabilities in order to provide turn-key NERC support to our clients," said Alan Bull, NAES General Manager of Energy Compliance. "They fit our culture perfectly with first class client service and a top-tier record of safety and quality. This alignment with our core values, along with their scope of services, complements our service offerings and allows for tremendous synergy."

Vertiv's Electrical Reliability Services VP and General Manager, Earl Wilcox added, "Our collaboration with NAES allows us to help customers meet the challenges of complying with NERC standards and critical infrastructure protection. NAES and Vertiv's Electrical Reliability Services team have a shared commitment to safety and power reliability for our customers and the industry. Through this relationship, we can enable power generation facilities to properly protect their assets and infrastructure so they can deliver power whenever it is needed."

Established over 45 years ago, Electrical Reliability Services, Inc. and High Voltage Maintenance Corporation employ more than 450 engineers, NETA-certified technicians and support personnel to provide a full portfolio of services including NERC required maintenance and testing. With over 85 years of shared experience, NAES, ERS and HVM's combined power plant operations, compliance, and technical expertise enable an unprecedented level of support for the power industry.

NAES Corporation is an independent services company dedicated to delivering value to facilities across the power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and manufacturing industries. The company draws on its deep experience in operations, maintenance, fabrication, construction, engineering, and technical support to build, repair, and operate plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively. The NAES family of companies includes Olsson Industrial Electric, Greenberry Industrial, NAES Power Contractors, PurEnergy, E3 Consulting and Gridforce Energy Management.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

