Vertosa Announces Appointment of Professor David Julian McClements as Founding Member of its Science Advisory Board

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertosa , a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products, today announced the appointment of Professor David Julian McClements as a Founding Member of the Vertosa Science Advisory Board. The appointment highlights Vertosa's unwavering commitment to spearhead the research of cannabis emulsion and create optimal ingredients to deliver the best infused product experiences

"Prof. McClements shares the same ethos of Vertosa: curious, fun and educational," said Dr. Harold Han, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Vertosa.

A Distinguished Professor at the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Prof. McClements is the world's foremost scholar on food and agriculture science. He holds 12 patents, has published more than 1,100 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals and is the most highly cited researcher in food and agriculture with more than 100,000 citations. Currently, over 70% of the food and beverage emulsion literature published worldwide is linked to his research. He has also written a number of textbooks on the science of emulsions and nanoemulsions and their application for incorporating bioactive ingredients into foods.

Dr. Han added: "Prof. McClements is a true pioneer in the food emulsion space and his research has influenced a generation of surface chemists, including my own Ph.D. study. Food and beverage emulsions are usually used to add flavors and nutrients; however cannabis emulsions deliver a new category of active ingredients that can alter people's mood and provide healing. We are beyond excited to have Prof. McClements help Vertosa design the next generation of water-compatible cannabis ingredients and set industry standards."





"I'm impressed by Vertosa's commitment to science, precision and delivering consistent products to their customers," said Prof. McClements. "As the demand for edibles rises and cannabis becomes less and less stigmatized, it's paramount to manufacture products with consistent strength, onset time and duration of effects. I'm excited to work with Vertosa to create the most reliable emulsions and foster trust in the cannabis-edible space."

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more at www.vertosa.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vertosa