Vertosoft LLC Recognized as Honoree of 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work

LEESBURG, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertosoft LLC has been recognized as an honoree of the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places To Work awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal.

Select employers from the Greater Washington Area were named honorees of the awards program, to be held on May 20, 2021. These organizations will be honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Greater Washington Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

According to Sarah Hayes, HR Manager at Vertosoft: "Company culture is extremely important to us at Vertosoft. Our culture is built on flexibility, engagement, productivity, trust, and most of all fun. We are thrilled to receive this award and will continue to build a great culture and place to work."

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

