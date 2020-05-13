Verus opens Pittsburgh, PA, office; consultant Mark Brubaker joins firm

According to CEO Jeff MacLean, "Verus has a long history of serving clients east of the Mississippi, and we've wanted to expand our national presence for some time. Now that we have achieved that, we are more than gratified to have built this around such a talented and highly respected consultant."

Mr. Brubaker has been part of the Pittsburgh community for most of his career and will bring decades of consulting experience to Verus from his 23-year tenure with Wilshire Associates and his most recent role as managing director at PNC Institutional Asset Management. While at PNC, he led the OCIO business for their large client segment. Mr. Brubaker was a consultant at Wilshire from 1997-2019 and a member of its Board of Directors from 2016-2019. He headed its OCIO business and served on its investment committee. He served some of Wilshire's larger clients, including public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and hospitals.

Mr. Brubaker said, "I'm truly honored to help achieve an important milestone for Verus. We plan to do a lot of exciting work for our clients in this office, and I look forward to working with the talented research and consulting teams at Verus."

Max Giolitti, Chief Risk Officer, managing director, and Verus management committee member, will relocate from Seattle to join Mr. Brubaker and the Pittsburgh team. Mr. Giolitti joined Verus in 2011 and is a well-renowned risk management expert who has served as risk director for Microsoft Corporation and the Alaska Permanent Fund. He developed the risk framework that distinguishes the Verus brand which, in the light of market uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, has become even more critical to plan sponsors today.

About Verus

Verus Advisory, Inc. (Verus) is an independent, employee-owned provider of non-discretionary consulting and discretionary management (OCIO) services since 1986.

Verus Media Contact

Margie Lane

Director of Marketing

206-622-3700

[email protected]

SOURCE Verus

Related Links

www.verusinvestments.com

