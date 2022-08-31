Verve Industrial Adds Headcount Amid Growing Demand in the OT Security Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial , an endpoint management platform for operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) cybersecurity announced the addition of a Senior Solutions Consultant to its team.

Marcel Kisch, OT cybersecurity expert, joined Verve to support a global go-to-market growth strategy. Marcel's reputation and business development expertise in the OT security market provides Verve the opportunity to expand its solutions and sales strategy to markets around the world.

Verve Industrial logo Marcel Kisch, Senior Solutions Consultant at Verve Industrial Protection

Marcel has accumulated over twenty years of experience in security consulting, business development, sales, and has authored and spoken on operations technology (OT) and cybersecurity topics. In previous roles, Marcel established the first of its kind critical infrastructure security review practice for KPMG Europe and developed the global OT security solution strategy for IBM. He has been a member of the government-led Industry 4.0 security workgroup for 12 years in Germany.

Verve Industrial's mission to protect critical infrastructure and industrial environments from cyber-related attacks spans from almost 30 years of ICS engineering experience. Targeted and untargeted threats emerge every day, so the need to address ICS cyber risk has never been greater. Expanding the solutions leadership team, Verve intends to continue its reach into global markets to expand adoption of securing OT systems through endpoint management.

"We are excited to have Marcel join our growing team," says John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection. "Over the past 30 years, Verve has continued to support our industrial clients in their OT cybersecurity maturity efforts. Marcel's deep experience in this space will assist in expanding our client service worldwide."

Purpose-built to improve and simplify the reliability and security of industrial environments, the Verve Security Center is the only endpoint security platform that provides visibility and the ability to take action to remediate risks in OT/ICS environments. Enjoying a 98+% retention rate, Verve Industrial has helped its clients remediate tens of thousands of vulnerabilities and configuration errors to at least double their cybersecurity maturity.

About Verve Industrial

Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial's Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit us at www.verveindustrial.com .

Media Contact:

Meghan Ganzer

8472876600

[email protected]

SOURCE Verve Industrial