Verve Security Center Unveils Version 8.0 to Enhance Ease of Use, Depth of Insight and Speed to Remediation for ICS Cyber Security

CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve is pleased to announce the latest major release of the Verve Security Center, Version 8.0. Over the past decade, Verve's engineering team worked closely with our clients and advisors to continuously improve the functionality of the platform. Version 8.0 significantly enhances the ease of use, depth of insight, and speed to remediation of cyber risks. Version 8.0 builds on Verve's unique approach to integrated OT-IT security, namely:

100% software-based asset visibility, without the need for expensive taps and/or complicated span ports.

360-degree risk management prioritizing across hundreds of risk component, rather than just vulnerabilities or firmware.

Closed-loop remediation with integrated treatment of risks to accelerate mean time to remediation.

Think Global: Act Local architecture to enable scaling of central analysis while ensuring local control over remediation actions.

Verve Security Center Version 8.0 adds key new capabilities that enhance these core elements for our customers, including:

Introduction of "Verve-in-the-cloud" to further reduce time and cost of deployment, leveraging our software-based approach Automated risk scoring integrating information from the agent-agentless interface along with Verve's third-party integrations and our 25 years of ICS experience to provide a risk score for each asset in the environment. Advanced Machine Learning Anomaly Detection, which now includes a robust detection layer and integration of DCS alarm data to improve ease-of-use and threat response.

"We are proud of the progress our development team continues to make in support of our clients' mission," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial. "Our clients need an OT security platform that enables true cyber security maturity and achieves the same kind of security elements accomplished in IT. Verve 8.0 takes a significant step forward in enabling faster security maturity for our clients."

Over the past several months, clients have tested earlier versions of the final release and have very positive feedback on the insight and actionability these new features offer. To Verve, they are simply the next stage of our mission to provide our clients a simple, rapid, measurable improvement in their OT-IT security and reliability.

