Vervo's holistic, human-centric approach to goal setting and project management results in a cost-effective and convenient solution

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervo LLC - a Los Angeles-based company with an extensive track record of developing industry-leading productivity tools - is proud to announce the launch of their new platform, the first ever to combine tools for personal development and professional work management in one space.

Vervo Delivers the First Platform that Ties Together Personal and Professional Growth

The idea behind the Vervo platform is not to turn users into perfect productivity machines, but rather to create room for personal and professional growth without having to disconnect from one to focus on the other. Built on the belief that "you're still you, in and outside of work," Vervo's web and mobile app lets users create boards for both personal goals and professional projects. Boards can be made public to facilitate collaboration or kept private for goals with a personal focus.

Compared to other solutions on the market such as Trello and Asana, Vervo is the most affordable work and personal management software available today. The price advantage can be traced back to Vervo's belief in simplicity. The developers behind the platform took a human-centric approach to engineer an intuitive experience for users, finding that tools with too many mechanisms overwhelm users and can actually detract from productivity.

"Vervo is the first-ever platform that allows you to manage your business and personal growth in one place," says Adam Solomon, Ph.D. and the Co-Founder of Vervo. "At the end of the day, we're humans and not robots. Nurturing your own and your employees' personal growth feeds directly into the success of your business and increases productivity across the board."

To learn more about Vervo, click here .

Connect with Vervo

Website | Download for iOS | Download for Android | Media Kit | [email protected]

Media Contact:

Adam Solomon

[email protected]

657-427-0317

SOURCE Vervo LLC