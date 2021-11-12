Vervotech and NetStorming SRL announce global collaboration

VENICE, Italy, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetStorming SRL and Vervotech have entered into a strategic partnership to provide unified hotel content to leading travel companies. Hotel and Room Mapping is an important part of effective aggregation and this partnership will strengthen the world-renowned booking engine 'TOWeRS' furthermore.

Hotel and room mapping are an important node in the distribution landscape and is becoming increasingly relevant in modern travel industry. With such strategic partnerships and industry-leading products, Vervotech is quickly becoming the mapping API of choice for in the industry.

Nicola Rizzardini, CEO and founder at NetStorming said, "Our team has welcomed another tool for mapping. We have integrated with Vervotech Mappings as our mapping partner. Now, we'll make all our data more streamlined for all our suppliers. This will also ensure improved business performance on our end so as to provide our clients with the best possible experience."

The progressive mapping API and curated content provided by Vervotech coupled with NetStorming SRL's effective booking engine will revolutionize and standardize the distribution of descriptive and illustrative content in the travel space. Travel agencies partnered with NetStorming SRL can leverage Vervotech Mappings for real-time hotel mapping and maximize travel reservation accuracy.

Key differentiators of Vervotech Mappings:

Real-time content updates with insights

99.999% mapping accuracy and 98% mapping coverage with reduced processing time

Opinionated content to deliver streamlined user experience

Curated content to improve travel agencies' master hotel catalogue

Marvel Puri, VP of Partnerships at Vervotech said, "We see great synergies working with NetStorming team. They have deep coverage of accommodation content and Vervotech Mappings is going to solidify their platform. This is also special since they are our first partner in Italy and partnering with them is a testimonial for agencies considering Vervotech for mappings technology."

About Vervotech Mappings: Vervotech was founded with the vision of Establishing a global standard for accommodation data. With 99.99% accuracy and completeness, Vervotech's Hotel Mapping and Room Mapping platforms use large-scale aggregation, AI-based processing, and ever-evolving ML models to de-duplicate and show unified hotels and rooms coming from multiple suppliers.

About NetStorming SRL: Founded in 2004, Netstorming is an Italian-based technology company specialized in the development of software for tour operators, travel agencies and DMC. The partnership with leading Italian and foreign tour operators have made Netstorming a successful player in tourism sector.

