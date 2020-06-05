'Very Active' Hurricane Season Forecast Signals Homeowners Need Early Preparation as Generac Continues Virtual Consultations

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The atmospheric science researchers at Colorado State University updated their 2020 Atlantic seasonal hurricane activity forecast on June 4, increasing predictions for an even more active season than originally suggested. Amidst surges in product inquiries, Generac Power Systems (GNRC) is continuing to urge homeowners to take preparation measures early. Along the Atlantic coast, the potential for storm-related long-term power outages remains a significant threat to safety.

The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team has updated predictions from 16 named storms to 19 during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs between June 1 and November 30. The update comes after three named storms formed in the Atlantic prior to June 1, a weather phenomenon that has not occurred in recorded history. The research models now indicate as many as nine storms will become hurricanes (up from eight previously predicted storms) and four will reach major hurricane strength (Saffir/Simpson category three or higher). This outlook anticipates major power outage events and points to early homeowner preparedness as a key aspect for surviving the storms with resilience.

"In this time of pandemic, it is absolutely critical for homeowners to prepare early, given this forecast indicates a very busy storm season along the Atlantic coast," said Russ Minick, Chief Marketing Officer at Generac Power Systems. "Reliable power supply is top-of-mind right now, and our nationwide network of Authorized Generac Dealers have virtual and contactless consultation options to help homeowners get the solutions they need."

Homeowners should make sure all required maintenance has been completed or is scheduled for home standby generators as well as for portable generators. Generac experts also suggest checking extension cords for frays and replacing old cords with outdoor-rated specifications for added safety. Other preparedness tips and information on protecting homes and families from power outages can be found at www.generac.com

