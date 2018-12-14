"Very Important Poopers" Reminds You to Spray Before You Poop with V.I.P. This Holiday Season

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Air Wick announced the launch of "Very Important Poopers," a new integrated marketing campaign for its pre-poop toilet spray, V.I.P., reminding everyone to stop bathroom odors before they happen this holiday season. To support the launch, V.I.P. is partnering with iHeart Radio to give consumers a chance to win two tickets to the sold-out iHeart Jingle Ball in Miami (December 16) with the "Be VIP" ticket giveaway sponsored by iHeart Radio personality Greg T.

The new cross-channel campaign, features "P" professions, such as a Very Important Pilot, highlighting the proactive odor-fighting pre-poop spray. Activations across cable TV, digital, social media, radio and events will support the campaign and encourage consumers to spray before they go. To amplify "Very Important Poopers," V.I.P. is partnering with NBC writers from Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers for additional tongue-and-cheek video and audio content exclusively for NBC online channels.

Beyond traditional advertising, V.I.P. is partnering with iHeart Radio for the upcoming Jingle Ball. Beyond the "Be VIP" contest, concert-goers will also have the chance for real-time sampling at the iHeart Jingle Ball with V.I.P.-product themed bathrooms in Tampa (December 15) and Miami (December 16).

"We are passionate about V.I.P. – those who have tried it are already convinced. That's why we're excited to launch the 'Very Important Poopers' campaign to drive awareness that there's a better way to poop," said Stuart Witherby, Air Wick Marketing Director. "As we approach the season of hosting and giving, this campaign will help remind everyone why V.I.P. is not only a stocking stuffer must-have, but also the much-needed every day accessory in the bathroom at home."

Whether hosting friends and family, throwing the big holiday party or just looking for the perfect out-of-the-bowl stocking stuffer, V.I.P. pre-poop toilet spray is the solution of the season – everyone in your household will thank you. V.I.P. traps unpleasant smells before they can get in the air in the first place and releases a pleasant fragrance to help leave the bathroom smelling pleasant.

V.I.P is available in fresh scent (Fresh Model), lavender (Lavender Superstar), lemon (Lemon Idol), rose (Rosy Starlet) and fruity (Fruity Pin-Up). V.I.P. comes in a small, convenient spray bottle - perfect for your or a significant other's home, office, movie theater and much more. It is available at mass retailers and online at Amazon.

For more information visit airwick.com/vip, and for details on the Odor Free Guarantee, visit shop.airwick.us.

