VERY LENDING, MUCH LIQUIDITY: SALT Adds Dogecoin as Latest Collateral Option

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SALT, the leading provider of large Blockchain-Backed Loans™ for cryptocurrency holders, announced the popular Dogecoin as its latest collateral option for clients seeking to leverage their digital assets to secure a USD loan.

Created in 2013 as a fun, friendly currency featuring the Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu as its mascot, Dogecoin has since become an internet sensation. Not only has it generated a strong, passionate, and rapidly growing community following, but it is one of the few cryptocurrencies that has seen an uptick in value in recent weeks.

Having recently updated its platform to include Litecoin, SALT has seen increased loan demand from an international standpoint, specifically from the UK, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Vietnam. Now, the company is continuing the momentum by adding a fourth collateral option for its clients. Dogecoin has a rich history and incredible support from its community, is widely traded, offers high liquidity, and is built using the Bitcoin code base – all factors that make it not only a viable asset to loan against, but an obvious collateral choice for SALT, as it enables the company to connect with the broader crypto community in a fun, approachable way.

SALT has expanded its platform to include Dogecoin as its fourth collateral option—clients can now secure cash loans backed by Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

SALT updated its website to offer a new voting feature that will enable clients to vote for the collateral they'd like to become next available on the SALT platform.

SALT offers a smarter way to leverage blockchain assets—ingeniously bridging cryptocurrency with traditional finance. Through its platform, SALT enables cryptocurrency holders to secure cash loans by collateralizing their blockchain assets. Simultaneously, its services provide opportunity for exposure to this evolving digital asset class. The company is committed to advancing a global blockchain-based ecosystem. SALT currently operates globally with a commitment to further expand its licensed lending jurisdictions. Founded in 2016, SALT is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

