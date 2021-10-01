Verywell Mind Launches its First Digital Issue

"The ongoing pandemic has put the mental health of Americans in the spotlight, sparking national conversations about mental health care like never before," said Rachel Berman, GM and SVP, Verywell Mind. "Verywell Mind is launching its first digital issue celebrating real voices, trusted experts, and stories to help reduce the stigma around mental health."

The Breakout Issue is headlined by GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter, JoJo, as its cover star. JoJo has been an ambassador for normalizing mental health conversations from a young age and continues to advocate for those who may need help by infusing personal experiences into her music. In addition to a candid interview with the Leave (Get Out) singer, readers can expect immersive visual profiles, tactical advice, a podcast episode with JoJo, and more—all with the trust, credibility, and empathy for which Verywell Mind is known.

"Psychotherapists like myself have been on the frontlines of helping Americans treat their mental health challenges over the past 18 months, as the continued physical, mental, and financial strain of the pandemic upends the lives of millions," said Amy Morin, LCSW, Editor-in-Chief, Verywell Mind. "Our new Verywell Mind digital issues are committed to highlighting resources, education, conversation, and analysis from our team of mental health professionals, editors, and experts so that our readers feel inspired to prioritize their emotional well-being."

For more information and to read Verywell Mind's digital issue The Breakout Issue, visit here.

