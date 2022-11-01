Veso, Leading American Aperitif Company on a Mission to Inspire More Intentional Drinking, Launches Eclipse, a New Experimental Development Arm for Aperitifs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veso , a leading American Aperitif company with a mission of inspiring a more intentional drinking culture, today announces the launch of Eclipse, a new experimental development arm for aperitifs, focused on pushing the boundaries on flavor, ingredients, and process, to test aperitif development at a rapid pace.

The first two flavor varieties to launch within the Eclipse portfolio will be Alpine and Bitter Citrus.

Alpine is inspired by the versatility and complexity of London dry gin. We wanted to create a similarly complex, yet delicate, aperitif with new flavors to discover on every sip, that is also flexible enough to work with a wide variety of other flavors. With our Alpine aperitif, we've done just that. Juniper and its characteristic "piney-ness" play a starring role throughout, with a supporting cast of fennel and coriander, soaring notes of citrus, and a hint of pepper that lingers long after the applause. Without the high-alcohol content of a spirit, this aperitif really lets the delicate flavors shine through.

For Bitter Citrus, we set out a challenge for ourselves - to honor the big and bold flavors of traditional European amari while staying true to the wine aperitif form and using California ingredients. Bitter Citrus is the culmination of that vision. It packs a punch of bitter and citrus flavors, balanced by the sweetness of the wine and a hint of cane sugar. Bitter Citrus is a delicious ode to the beauty and depth of a Nonino or a Campari while remaining something entirely its own.

"Alpine and Citrus are really just the beginning of so much more to come from Eclipse (Veso Labs)," states Chris Beyer, Founder and CEO of Veso. Beyer continues, "We intend to roll-out many innovative products throughout time with the goal to release new flavors on a rolling, recurring basis and iterate upon the most popular flavors which will then become flagship staples within the wider Veso portfolio, all of which being driven by customer and trade feedback. Our goal is to cultivate and grow a community of organic brand advocates that will help take Veso to the next level in the years ahead."

Priced at $39 a bottle, these limited quantity offerings with only 300 initial bottles produced of each flavor, will be available direct to consumer in the following states: California, New York, Florida, Oregon and Washington, DC with additional presence across select bars, restaurants and retailers across California.

Veso was born out of our founder, Chris, experimenting with homemade wine-based aperitifs in his kitchen.

