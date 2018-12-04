Vesper Announces New Distributor, Digi-Key Electronics

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, today announced the addition of Digi-Key Electronics as one of its worldwide distributors. Digi-Key, an authorized global, full service distributor of electronic components has signed on to distribute Vesper's microphones as the startup scales.

Vesper offers the first wake-on sound MEMS microphone, bringing voice activation to battery-powered devices of all kinds. Digi-Key's global reach and synergistic product line offers unwavering distribution services to support Vesper's rapid growth. On the heels of the startup's Series B round of funding in May and two new office openings in Asia announced in October, the partnership will amplify Vesper's presence both in North America and overseas.

"With such high demand for electronic components like our MEMS microphones, the potential to be embedded in everyday smart devices is endless," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. "Partnering with a number one catalog distributor like Digi-Key is essential to fuel the rising global trend of voice as a user interface. Our engagement with Digi-Key is a vital next step in expanding our reach and bringing our cutting-edge piezoelectric MEMS technology to the global market seamlessly."

"We are excited to welcome Vesper to the Digi-Key portfolio and offer their robust microphones to our customers for use in their audio applications. While passive devices continue to be in high demand, it's unique suppliers like Vesper that make Digi-Key's inventory one-of-a-kind for fulfilling tomorrow's technology needs," said David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key.

The partnership is effective immediately and Digi-Key will continue to distribute new products developed by Vesper throughout 2019 and beyond.

