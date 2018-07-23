Vesper Expands International Footprint with Two New Offices in Asia

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced piezoelectric sensors, today announced the opening of two new offices in Asia in response to overwhelming customer demand. These offices, one in China and the other in South Korea, include field application engineers who will boost support to existing customers and engage in new customer designs.

The China and South Korea locations mark Vesper's third and fourth offices since launching in 2014, and the first overseas physical expansion since its Series B round of funding in May. The South Korea office will be located in Seoul, while the office in China will be located in Shenzhen.



Adding new locations in Asia is a strategic step to support Vesper's growing global customer demand. The demand for MEMS microphones is growing rapidly and will reach over 5.6 billion units, with over $1.1 billion in revenue, in 2018, according to an Acoustic MEMS and Audio Solutions report from Yole Développement.

"The rise of voice as an interface is a global trend, and recent funding has allowed us to accelerate our global expansion to meet increasing demand for MEMS microphones in connected devices such as smart speakers, smart homes, smart cars, hearables and IoT products," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. "Our Asia team will be better situated to focus on boosting sales in the Asia Pacific region, an electronics hotbed."

Dedicated to improving the acoustic experience, Vesper MEMS microphones depict a radical shift from capacitive MEMS microphones. Vesper's piezoelectric design is waterproof, dustproof, particle-resistant and shockproof. Vesper's proprietary Zero Power Listening™ enables devices to conserve battery by remaining in full power down mode until awoken by a "wake word," increasing battery life from hours to months. Its Zero Power Listening VM1010 microphone is Vesper's best-selling product and has obsoleted the push-to-talk paradigm. From the kitchen to the beach, piezoelectric MEMS microphones make voice interface devices practical in any environment.

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, Mass. With origins at the University of Michigan, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. For more information, visit vespermems.com, Twitter, YouTube and the Vesper Blog.

