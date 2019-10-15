Vesper Hires Lorenzo Ponzanelli as SVP of Worldwide Sales and Business Development

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, the leader in intelligent MEMS sensors, is pleased to announce that Lorenzo Ponzanelli has joined the company as senior vice president of worldwide sales and business development, overseeing sales strategy and execution to drive rapid global growth.

Ponzanelli is a veteran in the semiconductor industry with more than 20 years of sales leadership experience and a demonstrated track record of building long-term business relationships to drive revenue growth. His extensive business knowledge, tenacity and winning attitude are key assets that will complement and enhance Vesper's ability to serve customers and win new market opportunities. Most recently, Lorenzo spent over 10 years at Micron Technology, world leader in innovative memory solutions, where he led a team that generated $4.8B+ in global sales annually. Earlier experiences include relevant sales and marketing positions at Numonyx BV and STMicroelectronics.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Lorenzo to the Vesper team," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. "He brings extensive experience with semiconductor heavyweights and a skillset that complements our rapidly growing sales and marketing team. Lorenzo will be a pivotal player in developing new revenue streams to drive outstanding business results as Vesper continues to expand its global sales coverage. Successfully recruiting a sales executive of Lorenzo's caliber further demonstrates the immense commercial value of Vesper's piezoelectric MEMS technology. "

Ponzanelli holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from University of Genoa and an International MBA in general management from Politecnico of Milan.

His role is effective immediately.

Vesper is a privately held intelligent sensing company based in Boston, Mass. Its award-winning sensors, based on its proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology, are catalyzing the future of interactive intelligent products. For more information, visit www.vespermems.com, Twitter, YouTube and Vesper Blog.

