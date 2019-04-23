Vessel Sealing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Apr 23, 2019, 20:09 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Overview
This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the global vessel sealing devices market.The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, surgery, application, energy, end-user, and region.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767843/?utm_source=PRN
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market.
It also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global vessel sealing devices market.
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Key Segments
Based on product, the global vessel sealing devices market has been bifurcated into generators and instruments & accessories.In terms of surgery, the market has been classified into laparoscopic and open surgery.
Based on application, the global vessel sealing devices market has been categorized into general surgery, urological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others.In terms of energy, the market has been divided into bipolar, ultrasonic, hybrid, and others.
Based on end-user, the global vessel sealing devices market has been classified into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.The global vessel sealing devices market has been analyzed based on increasing regulatory scrutiny, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region.
Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global vessel sealing devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2018–2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report profiles major players operating in the global vessel sealing devices market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.Major companies profiled in the report include Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic, B.
Braun Melsungen AG, Ebre Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (a Johnson and Johnson Company), Symmetry Surgical, Inc., OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., CONMED, KLS Martin, and JustRight Surgical, LLC.
The global vessel dealing devices market has been segmented as follows:
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Product
Generators
Instruments & Accessories
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Surgery
Laparoscopic
Open Surgery
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Application
General Surgery
Urological Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Others
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by End-user
Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Energy
Bipolar
Ultrasonic
Hybrid
Others
Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767843/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article