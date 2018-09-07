Vessels & Void: Pure Silver Vessels by Thalen & Thalen and Abstract Paintings by Amy Kirchner to Debut in Long-Sharp Gallery's New York Project Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-Sharp Gallery Project Space is honored to kick off its fall season with an exhibit titled Vessels and Void. The exhibit, featuring works by abstract painter Amy Kirchner and silversmiths Thalen & Thalen, juxtaposes differing mediums of varying dimension which unify abstraction, design, balance, and form. The exhibit opens September 5th and runs through October 26th at 24 W. 57th St., Suite 606, NYC.

"Our quest started from a feeling that we wanted to be surrounded by objects that guide us and inject enjoyment into our lives." –Thalen & Thalen

© Amy Kirchner and Thalen & Thalen

With a strong dedication to the purity of material and expression throughout their works of fine silver, Belgium-based father/son duo Thalen & Thalen craft lasting pure silver creations. Through the use of awe-inspiring shapes of varied size and proportion, these works evoke a sense of freedom, while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of possibility through a communication with their material. The works of Thalen & Thalen have been exhibited worldwide, and can be found in public and private collections across the globe.

Artist Amy Kirchner's dedicated focus to form is exemplified through her abstracted acrylic works. The artist's signature use of both contrasting and complimentary pallets seamlessly evokes a Zen sense of balance, resulting in compositions that are at once compelling and peaceful. Kirchner's successful background in graphic design is evident throughout her acute sense of form, which she has perfected over three decades. Her paintings can be found in several important regional, national, and international collections.

Long-Sharp Gallery is delighted to host Vessels and Void, a vibrant and colorful exhibition, which harmoniously provides a physical environment for celebrating the purely visceral works of artists Amy Kirchner and Thalen & Thalen.

About Long-Sharp Gallery



Recently named one of the top 500 galleries in the world by Blouin ArtInfo Modern Painters, Long-Sharp Gallery has locations in Indianapolis and New York City. The gallery features works from "Picasso to Pop," with a primary focus on works by some of the best known names in modern and contemporary art, including: Picasso, Warhol, Basquiat, Haring, Frankenthaler, Indiana, Lichtenstein, Miro, and Motherwell. It also features works by a host of nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists, including Gino Miles, David Spiller, Cha Jong Rye, Tarik Currimbhoy, Russell Young, David Kramer, Wayne Warren, Amy Kirchner, Constance Edwards Scopelitis, Mary Pat Wallen, Jason Myers, Dale Enochs, David Michael Slonim, and William John Kennedy.

CONTACT:



Nicole M.L. Sharp, Director



201210@email4pr.com



317.366.1225



www.longsharpgallery.com

SOURCE Long-Sharp Gallery

Related Links

http://www.longsharpgallery.com

