Vessl Enlists GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist Miguel as Creative Advisor and Sustainability Ambassador

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vessl, Inc., owners of the Vessl technology and the ready-to-drink tea brand Tea of a Kind, announced today that GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and global artist Miguel is now a Corporate Ambassador and Advisor for the company.

Miguel has established himself as one of the music industry's most creative innovators and influencers, unafraid to follow his artistic instincts and impulses. Vessl will collaborate with Miguel across its entire product portfolio, global brand relationships, and product development efforts. Miguel will serve as an Ambassador for Vessl's reusable bottle campaign launching this fall, where Miguel's company Schedule 1 Concepts will lead the design of limited-edition reusable bottles that support all Vessl-powered beverages. Vessl CEO Walter Apodaca commented, "Miguel's insights and creativity will support us in ways we could not accomplish on our own. He has a deep passion for sustainability and will ignite awareness of the Vessl platform to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate single-use plastic bottle waste. Together, we will drive positive change in a quantifiable way."

Miguel added, "I'm honored and excited to join a company creating both innovative and practical solutions that will transform industry, drastically minimize waste, and benefit the planet."

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately owned company based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and re-defining eCommerce. Vessl owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl™ closure and delivery device that allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives and protects against degradation. Vessl sells its Vessl™ closure for various proprietary and third-party applications around the world, including its own brands Tea of a Kind (www.drinkteaofakind.com), its subsidiary Virdi, LLC's brand Kalvara (www.kalvara.com), and other alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, cosmetics, and household cleaner brands. Contact Daniel Montoya, COO, at +1 (949) 678-7338 or [email protected] for further information.

About Miguel

Over the last decade, Miguel has established himself as an artist who is unafraid to follow his creative impulses to artistic greatness. His Grammy-winning "Adorn" was RIAA certified 2x Platinum and is just one of his 12 songs to hit the Billboard Hot 100.

As the recipient of 10 Grammy nominations, it's no surprise Miguel's last two albums debuted at #1 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart. In 2015, his second studio album "Wildheart" debuted at #2 on Billboard's top 200 albums. In 2017, this was then followed up by his third studio album "War & Leisure," which was released to further acclaim. Miguel is currently gearing up for his next album release scheduled for Fall/Winter 2020.

Boasting a resume full of solo hits, as well as collaborations with Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Usher, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky, among others, Miguel has proven himself to be one of R&B's most sonic visionaries.

